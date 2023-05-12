At the seminar . (Photo: vov.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – A seminar, within the framework of the first Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF I), was held in the central city on May 12, aimed at sharing success stories of the Japanese cinema industry and fostering cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts.



Addressing the event, Bui Hoai Son, a permanent member of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education, said cinema has become an important international media that brings diverse aesthetic and cultural values to audience around the world. In particular, the Japanese film industry is a spotlight with many impressive works that have been welcomed in the international market.



It has contributed to the promotion of Japan's culture, land and people to the world, Son said, adding that audience around the world get beautiful pictures and inspirational stories about Japan thanks to famous films and entertainment products of the East Asian nation.



He expressed his hope that through the event, Vietnam will gain useful experience from Japanese cinema and then successfully apply this to the domestic film industry.



Participants at the seminar exchanged dialogue on the history of Japanese cinema; the cooperation in film production between film industries of the two countries as well as potential of their collaboration in producing animation movies.



Japanese Consul General in Da Nang Yakabe Yoshinori said that the event is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, adding that he expects the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of the film industry in the near future./.