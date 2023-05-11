Society University of Economics HCM City ties up with Australian counterpart The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City signed an agreement with Australia’s Deakin University on May 9 to optimise the study abroad journey.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese banh mi - “Queen” of street food Vietnamese banh mi, which has been ranked seventh in the world’s top 50 best street foods, is a familiar dish appealing to diners with its beautiful blend of Western and Vietnamese flavours.

Videos Vietnamese, foreign contributors to community in UK honored The Ladies of All Nations International UK-Vietnam recently held a ceremony to honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the community. This is one among activities celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties.

Society UN Women Representative in Vietnam awarded friendship insignia Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to UN Women Representative in Vietnam Elisa Fernandez, during a ceremony in Hanoi on May 10.