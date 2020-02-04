Society Coronavirus-related fake news should be prevented: Minister The Minister of Information and Communications wants those working underneath him to be more proactive to rid the internet of fake news about coronavirus.

Society TV programme marks Party’s 90th founding anniversary A live television programme was held on February 3 evening to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3).

Society nCoV-triggered school closures a headache for parents An abrupt decision to close all schools in more than two dozen localities to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus late on February 2 night has caught parents off guard, forcing many to desperately seek for an alternative to their children’s daycare.

Society Good deeds kept alive amid nCoV epidemic Amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus, many good deeds are spreading in the community in Vietnam.