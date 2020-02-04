Seminars on Australia’s technology transfer to be held
The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its Vietnam’s partner universities will hold training seminars on technological transfer in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in February.
A wastewater treatment system at an industrial zone (Photo: VNA)
Sydney (VNA) – The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its Vietnam’s partner universities will hold training seminars on technological transfer in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in February.
The events are part of a project on Industry 4.0 for sustainable water systems to bring new technologies to communities and introduce new approaches to technology transfer in Vietnam’s different sectors.
The project, conducted by the UTS’s School of Electrical and Data Engineering and the Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, aims to link research results with industrial application in Vietnam, thus narrowing the gap between businesses and research institutes.
Seminars will introduce Rapido, a technological transfer model from the UTS as well as ways to deal with intellectual property issues.
Representatives from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and nearby localities will discuss building a technological transfer model suitable with Vietnam to promote sustainable technology transfer.
Funded by the Australian government via the Aus4Innovation programme, the project is expected to share Australia’s knowledge and experience with Vietnam in utilising new technologies for economic development./.
The events are part of a project on Industry 4.0 for sustainable water systems to bring new technologies to communities and introduce new approaches to technology transfer in Vietnam’s different sectors.
The project, conducted by the UTS’s School of Electrical and Data Engineering and the Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, aims to link research results with industrial application in Vietnam, thus narrowing the gap between businesses and research institutes.
Seminars will introduce Rapido, a technological transfer model from the UTS as well as ways to deal with intellectual property issues.
Representatives from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and nearby localities will discuss building a technological transfer model suitable with Vietnam to promote sustainable technology transfer.
Funded by the Australian government via the Aus4Innovation programme, the project is expected to share Australia’s knowledge and experience with Vietnam in utilising new technologies for economic development./.