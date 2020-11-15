ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Press conference on 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chair hosted a press conference in Hanoi on November 15 on the freshly-ended 37th ASEAN Summits and related summits.

ASEAN PM highlights success of 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits concluded successfully, with a record number of 80 documents adopted and signed, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the press on November 15.

ASEAN ASEAN 2020: Indonesia underlines potential of digital economy Indonesian President Joko Widodo has voiced his belief that the acceleration of digital transformation of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will encourage the revival of the regional economy.