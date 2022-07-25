Culture - Sports Exhibition held to commemorate War Invalids and Martyrs Day An exhibition is being held at Vietnam Culture and Art Exhibition Centre at 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi from July 24-27 to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Culture - Sports Wood-engraved paintings highlight ethnic minority culture An exhibition from renowned painter Giang Nam at Exhibition House, 16 Ngo Quyen Street, in Hanoi surprised art lovers with its more than 70 wood-engraved paintings. The works spotlight the traditional customs and culture of ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to host Miss Earth 2023 The international beauty pageant Miss Earth 2023 is scheduled to be organised in Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province.