Sinbas musical for kids released
The musical has attracted children and their parents in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the theatre)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - A musical about the adventures of Sindbad for children by the talented artists of the IDECAF (Institute of Cultural Exchange with France) has attracted children and their parents in Ho Chi Minh City.
The musical, Cuoc Phieu Luu Cua Thuyen Truong Sinbad – Dai Chien Nang Tien Ca (The Adventures of Sinbad -- The Battle of Mermaids), is a re-telling of the adventures of Sinbad from The Arabian Nights, a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales.
More than 5,000 tickets for the show, scheduled to be staged on September 9, 10 and 11, were sold last weekend.
The musical’s premiere on July 1 attracted 13,000 children and their parents. Since then, 20 shows have been performed.
“Our artists are working hard to offer three shows per day in August and September to meet the demand of young audiences,” said Huynh Anh Tuan, owner and manager of the IDECAF.
The musical, Cuoc Phieu Luu Cua Thuyen Truong Sinbad – Dai Chien Nang Tien Ca, features the challenges that Sinbad and his crew on a ship face during their voyage, including witches, wizards, mermaids, strange tribes and fantastic creatures.
Friendship, bravery, honesty and friendship are also highlighted.
Celebrated artists Thanh Loc, Huu Chau and My Duyen perform the lead characters.
Traditional theatre actor Bach Long, a cai luong (reformed opera) star, plays a part in the musical.
The play’s director Dinh Toan worked with costume designers and theatre specialists to add realistic elements to the many beautiful outfits, accessories and stage designs of the play.
“IDECAF is considered a pioneer in producing musical dramas in the city. We have enough resources for staging musicals featuring Vietnamese music and songs,” said Toan, who has 20 years of experience in the industry.
Toan’s play is part of a long-term theatre programme called Ngay Xua Ngay Xua (Once Upon a Time) launched by the IDECAF in 2000.
It provides young audiences with new concepts and techniques in drama. Its artists have worked hard to foster a love of theatre among the youth.
“Our programme has produced 33 plays with more than 500 free performances and shows for more than 30,000 children and teenagers, including disadvantaged children who live in open houses and shelters around the city,” said Toan.
The musical, Cuoc Phieu Luu Cua Thuyen Truong Sinbad – Dai Chien Nang Tien Ca, is staged every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at the theatre, 28 Le Thanh Ton street, District 1./.