ASEAN ASEAN promotes connectivity, resilience in 2024: Lao official Laos' ASEAN chairmanship, starting January 1, will bring both opportunities and challenges to the country, said Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

World Thailand’s New Year tourism revenue soars Thailand’s tourism-related revenue surged by 44% during the New Year countdown period thanks to a visa-free scheme and extended operating hours of entertainment places, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

World Cambodia designates December 29 as ‘Peace Day’ The Cambodian Government on January 1 declared December 29 as “Peace Day”, an official national holiday in this country.

World Indonesia imposes new tax on e-cigarettes Indonesia officially imposed a new tax on e-cigarettes on January 1, adding to an excise tax to help curb vaping.