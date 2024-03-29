World Mekong - Lancang Cooperation marks 8th anniversary The 8th anniversary of the Mekong - Lancang Cooperation (MLC) mechanism was celebrated with a ceremony held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on March 28.

World Thailand rice exports to exceed 2024 target Thailand's rice exports in the first three months of 2024 reached 2.5 million tonnes, 500,000 tonnes higher than the number recorded in 2023's first quarter, said the government's spokesperson Chai Watcharonke.

World Jakarta to remain economic hub after Indonesia moves capital city Indonesia's parliament on March 28 designated a special status for Jakarta, keeping the metropolis as the country's economic epicentre, as the Southeast Asian country is planning to move the capital city to Borneo island.

World Smartphone scams alarming in Thailand Whoscall, the leading app to identify unknown callers and prevent smartphone scams, revealed that scam attempts in Thailand increased strongly in 2023.