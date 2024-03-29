Singapore investigates nine suspects for technical support scams
Hanoi (VNA) – Police of Singapore said on March 29 that nine people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in technical support scams through which victims have lost at least 6.7 million USD in total.
The suspects, comprising eight men and one woman aged 32 - 57, are believed to have impersonated Microsoft or Apple tech support employees.
They were hauled up after an anti-scam enforcement operation from March 25 to 28 that engaged officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.
Since January, Singaporean police have received at least 78 reports of such technical support scams.
At least 104 victims have also fallen prey to scams involving social media advertisements, with losses amounting over 63,000 USD.
Preliminary investigations revealed that most of the suspects had allegedly facilitated the scams by receiving money reportedly for cryptocurrency trading, according to police./.
