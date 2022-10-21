Business Hai Phong seeks to lure more investment inflows A workshop to call for investment and introduce potential and strengths of the northern port city of Hai Phong was held by DEEP C Industrial Zones and the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on October 20-21.

Business VinaCapital remains positive about banking sector’s long-term outlook Last week, the State Bank of Vietnam decided to put Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) under special control and revamped the bank’s management to help the bank stabilize its operation, but analysts said the recent problem at SCB does not have any potential consequences on the banking system.

Business Fishery sector takes various measures to get EC yellow card removed Vietnam’s fishery sector is preparing for the visit by an EC delegation at the end of this month, during which they will inspect the fight against illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing in the Southeast Asian nation.

Business Lam Dong seeks stronger partnership with Belgian businesses, localities A delegation from the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Duc Quan has paid a visit to Belgium to seek stronger partnership with businesses and localities in the European country.