Singaporean candidates file papers to contest in election
At a nomination centre (Photo: VNA)
Singapore (VNA) – A total of 192 Singaporean candidates filed papers to contest every seat in 17 group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 14 single-member constituencies (SMCs) on June 30.
For the second general election in a row, there will be contests in all seats, of which there are 93 this time.
The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is the only party with candidates contesting every seat.
The Workers’ Party is now the only one to win six seats in parliament.
As scheduled, political parties will campaign till July 8.
Over 2.65 million Singaporeans will cast votes on July 10./.