Travel HCM City welcomes first group of tourists on travel stimulus package The first group of visitors from the northern province of Quang Ninh have visited tourist attractions in Ho Chi Minh City as part of the city’s tourism stimulus programme that has recently resumed.

Travel Hanoi’s tourism gradually recovers Hanoi welcomed 554,000 tourists in October, a slump of 71.4 percent against the same period last year.

Travel Hanoi seen from double-decker bus Trying out a double-decker bus tour around Hanoi would definitely offer people, even Hanoians, a different look on Vietnam’s capital.

Culture - Sports Local delicacies introduced to hotel guests The best flavours of local cuisine are being offered at five-star hotels in HCM City as part of a programme to promote Vietnamese dishes to local and foreign visitors.