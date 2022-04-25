Business Mong Cai international border gate reopens Bac Luan 2 border gate of Mong Cai international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh reopened on April 26 after a two-month halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business European businesses more positive about investing in Vietnam European business confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment continued to rise at the start of 2022, according to the website Fibre2Fashion.com.

Business F&B companies moving to boost recovery Major firms in the food and beverage (F&B) industry are taking different steps to recover and expand their operations after two years of struggling against the COVID-19 pandemic.