Business HCM City’s industrial production rebounds in May The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for HCM City in May rose 7.9 percent against April but was down 15.5 percent year-on-year, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Over 50 businesses, cooperatives join sales of Bac Giang lychee More than 50 businesses, cooperatives and markets in and out the northern province of Bac Giang – the country’s largest lychee producer - have registered to engage in sales of “thieu” lychee – a local fruit specialty.

Business Bac Ninh authorities hold dialogue with workers Authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh held a dialogue with workers on June 4 to listen to their inquiries and aspirations.

Business Seminar calls for farm production, consumption link-ups within southern economic hub Localities in the Southern Key Economic Region need to enhance co-operation to develop safe agricultural areas and ensure consumption of safe food and farm produce, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4.