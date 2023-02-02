Socio-economic development targets in 2023
The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHoi An among 25 best cities of the world in 2022: Travel + Leisure
Hoi An, the sole representative of Vietnam, is ranked 20th among the 25 best cities of the world in 2022, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure US travel magazine.
See more
InfographicVietnam a bright spot for startup investments
Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic economy and a development hub for innovative startups in the region.
InfographicFirst batch of Cao Phong oranges shipped to UK
The People’s Committee of Cao Phong district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the RYB Joint Stock Company, and the Cao Phong Co. Ltd., held a recent ceremony to mark the first shipment of seven tonnes of Cao Phong oranges to the UK.
InfographicVietnam exports first batch of longan to Japan
Vietnamese fresh longan has been officially imported into the Japanese market after six years of negotiation.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports set new record in 2022
Agro-forestry-fishery exports set a new record of over 53.22 billion USD in 2022, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
InfographicEight commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD
Electronics, computers and components, mobile phones and spare parts were among the commodities with export value of over 10 bln USD in 2021.