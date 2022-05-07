The Southeast Asian Youth Festival saw the participation of representatives from the embassies of Southeast Asian countries as well as Vietnamese ministries and agencies.

It brought together more than 11,000 young people from the 11 regional countries, volunteers of SEA Games 31, which will be officially held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring cities and provinces from May 12-23.

Visitors joined a wide range of activities, including an exhibition on national flowers and dresses, cuisines and cultures of the countries, walking, painting, street arts and an art gala.

The festival was intended to promote the image of Hanoi and Vietnam to regional and international friends, thus contributing to building regional peace, for a Southeast Asia of solidarity, friendship and prosperity./.

