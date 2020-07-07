Southern provinces’ incumbent, former Party officials disciplined
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on July 7 issued punishments for an incumbent Party official of Dong Thap province and a former official of Dong Nai province for their serious violations while performing their duties.
Pham Van Sang, former member of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of and former Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology (Photo: thanhtra.com.vn)
At the meeting in Hanoi, the Secretariat looked into wrongdoings committed by Nguyen Thanh Tho, member of the Dong Thap provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party unit at and former Chief Justice of the provincial People’s Court; along with Pham Van Sang, former member of the Dong Nai provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee at and former Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology.
The Secretariat said while serving as member of the Dong Thap Party Committee, Secretary of the Party unit at and Chief Justice of the provincial People’s Court, Tho held the main responsibility for the Party unit and leaders of the provincial People’s Court’s decision to set up a fund; receive gifts, financial support and commissions in large amounts from organisations and individuals that were not shown in accounting records; and manage and use those amounts of money in a way that ran counter to regulations.
His acts infringed the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, it noted.
Meanwhile, Sang, while serving as member of the Dong Nai Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, seriously violated the Party’s principles on organisation and activities, as well as regulations on things that Party members are banned from doing. He also violated personnel-related regulations; and intentionally and seriously broke the State’s legal regulations on investment, procurement, management and use of public assets, along with basic investment and construction, thus causing considerable losses to the State budget.
Wrongdoings by the two were “very serious”, negatively affecting the prestige of their Party organisations, sectors and localities, as well as themselves, to the level that calls for stringent disciplinary measures, the Secretariat said.
It also noted that Tho had admitted to his mistakes and voluntarily accepted a disciplinary measure. Meanwhile, Sang remained dishonest, did not admit his shortcomings or violations, and still blamed his inferiors and others for the violations.
Basing on the Politburo’s Regulation No. 102-QD/TW, dated November 15, 2017 on disciplinary measures for Party members committing violations, the Secretariat decided to remove Tho from all Party-related positions and request the Party unit of the Supreme People’s Court to issue an administrative disciplinary measure for him.
Meanwhile, Sang was expelled from the Party./.