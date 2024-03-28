Special police unit formed in Thailand to deal with aggressive monkeys
Police of Lop Buri province of Thailand have formed a special unit to capture aggressive macaque monkeys that cause trouble for local residents.
A police officer keeps a watch on monkeys in the Tha Hin area of Thailand's Lop Buri province on March 27, 2024. (Photo: Bangkok Post)Bangkok (VNA) – Police of Lop Buri province of Thailand have formed a special unit to capture aggressive macaque monkeys that cause trouble for local residents.
Major General Apirak Vetkanchana, chief of the Lop Buri Provincial Police, instructed the establishment of a monkey suppression unit which began operations on March 25.
He also approved the procurement of catapults for police officers to use against aggressive monkeys.
Previously, police shot monkeys with sedatives, but it took at least five minutes for the animals to become sedated. By that time, they could flee to other places, including reaching the top of buildings, which could pose a danger to people.
The move came after the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment agreed to compensate people attacked by macaques amid a surge of incidents in Lop Buri.
More than 10 officials from Wildlife Conservation Office 1 in Saraburi province have also been deployed to deal with monkeys in Lop Buri’s Tha Hin area, where monkeys snatch belongings from passers-by.
The Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation of Thailand is seeking a solution to the monkey problem, such as keeping them in a zoo.
Monkeys have been troubling residents in Lop Buri for several years. A study found that there were 5,709 living wild in the province in 2023. The macaques are protected by the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act in Thailand./.