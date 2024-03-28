World Indonesia works to spur use of electric buses The Indonesian Ministry of Finance recently announced tax incentives of 5% and 10% for electric buses with a localisation rate of 20% and at least 40%, respectively, in a bid to spur the use of public transport using electric motors in the country.

World RoK, Southeast Asian countries conduct joint research on wastewater treatment Scientists from Southeast Asian countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for a five-day symposium starting on March 25 with the theme of "International joint research symposium on water and wastewater treatment using E-beam technology".

World Malaysia aims to develop semiconductor enterprises industry Malaysian Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong said the government is committed to developing the semiconductor industry which is now a strategic income source for the country.

World Indonesia seeks more evidence that Javan tiger not yet extinct With camera traps and extensive DNA sweeps, Indonesian conservationists are hoping to find more evidence that the Javan tiger, a species declared extinct, actually still exists in the wild, the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry announced on March 26.