Special TV programme to feature reunion values on New Year Eve
“Mua doan tu” (Reunion season) - a special TV programme - will be aired by the Vietnam Television on the Lunar New Year Eve which will come on the night of January 31.
Hanoi (VNA) – “Mua doan tu” (Reunion season) - a special TV programme - will be aired by the Vietnam Television on the Lunar New Year Eve which will come on the night of January 31.
The highlight of the programme is humanity stories in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which manifest the mutual support and solidarity of Vietnamese people in the difficult time, as well as their efforts to heal themselves and overcome challenges to create the country’s miracles.
The highlight of the programme is humanity stories in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which manifest the mutual support and solidarity of Vietnamese people in the difficult time, as well as their efforts to heal themselves and overcome challenges to create the country’s miracles.
The programme also includes an art performance featuring famoust artists such as singers Thanh Lam, Ha Tran, Uyen Linh, Doan Trang and Khanh Linh.
Particularly, Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Son, Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Dac Phu, Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau, and many other guests will appear in the programme to share their stories in the past year and expectations for the New Year./.
Particularly, Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hong Son, Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Dac Phu, Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau, and many other guests will appear in the programme to share their stories in the past year and expectations for the New Year./.