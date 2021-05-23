Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man votes in Can Tho city
Standing NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man cast his vote in Can Tho city on May 23 morning (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and constituents in Tan An ward of Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, cast votes to select deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on May 23 morning.
Man, who is also a Politburo member, was the first to cast ballots at Polling Station No 13.
At this polling station, constituents can come to vote from 6am to 7pm, deputy head of Voting Group No 13 Dinh Van Thu said, adding that measures have also been applied to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Early voting was held at some military units in Can Tho on May 20.
Nearly 69.2 million voters nationwide will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA, nearly 4,000 to provincial-level People’s Councils, almost 23,000 to district-level People’s Councils, and over 240,000 to communal-level People’s Councils./.