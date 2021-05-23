Party leader casts ballots in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong came to Polling Station No 4 of Nguyen Du ward, Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district, on May 23 morning to cast his vote in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.
After the election opening ceremony, the Party leader, together with the 90-year-old Hoang Thanh Tuyen and the 19-year-old Hoang Tuyen Minh – the eldest and youngest voters in the voting unit, and Buddhist monk Thich Dam Linh, cast the first ballots.
Following that, local voters also exercised their right and duty of citizens.
Talking to reporters of domestic and foreign press agencies after voting, the Party General Secretary, who is also a candidate of Hanoi in the NA election, said he and other voters nationwide hope that all of those elected to the 15th parliament and all-level People’s Councils will do their utmost for the sake of the people and the country, fulfilling their responsibilities and duties in line with the Constitution and laws.
Thanking voters and the people for actively supporting the elections, he stressed that this is the 15th and the largest-ever general elections, with nearly 70 million voters who will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA, nearly 4,000 deputies to provincial-level People’s Councils, and over 240,000 others to communal-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
He expressed his belief that the elections will be successful and truly a festival of all people./.