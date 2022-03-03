Business Vietnamese firms in Russia seek ways to overcome difficulties The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia on March 2 held a meeting with Vietnamese businesses in the country to seek measures to cope with impacts from Western economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Business EVN, Singaporean firm cooperate in power development in Vietnam Representatives of the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd of Singapore are having an online working session from March 1 -3 to discuss cooperation in power projects in Vietnam.

Business Experts propose solutions to petrol price issue Cuts of the special consumption and environmental protection taxes on petroleum may be a suitable solution to the current petrol price issue, according to economists.

Business Moscow’s trade with Vietnam rises 36 percent last year Moscow’s trade with Vietnam reached 3.9 billion USD in 2021, up 36 percent from the previous year, according to statistics released by the Russian capital’s portal on March 2.