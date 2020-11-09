Business HCM City promotes development of collective economy Although the collective economy in Ho Chi Minh City has gained positive results, limitations still exist, district officials and cooperative leaders have said.

Business Quang Ninh prioritises development of manufacturing, processing The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has given top priority to develop the manufacturing and processing industry, making it one of the three key pillars in the industry sector.

Business Standards - impetus for improving business competitiveness in int’l integration Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Business COVID-19 pandemic weighs on budget The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.