Society COVID-19: Ministry orders no obstruction to issuance of vaccine passports The Ministry of Health has demanded no obstruction to nor profiteering from the issuance of COVID-19 vaccination certifications and “vaccine passport”, according to a notice released on May 1.

Society Three more expressways to seek NA’s approval The Ministry of Transport has been drafting a report seeking the National Assembly’s approval on the development of three expressway projects in the south-central and southern regions of Vietnam.

Society Infographic Seven Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes rich list Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.

Society NA leader attends 60th anniversary celebration of high school in Nghe An National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony marking the 60th founding anniversary of the Nguyen Duy Trinh High School in Nghi Loc district of central Nghe An province on May 1.