State leader meets HCM City voters ahead of NA’s third session
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Ho Chi Minh City met with voters of Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts and Thu Duc city on May 11, ahead of the 15th-tenure parliament’s third session.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting with voters of Cu Chi district, HCM City, on May 11. (Photo: VNA)
At the meetings, held both in person and via videoconference, local residents pointed out many pressing issues related to education, infrastructure, housing for low-income earners, and the Thu Thiem new urban area.
They proposed central agencies soon work out special mechanisms and policies for Thu Duc city so that it can develop on par with its potential and expectations. They also expressed their attention to the outcomes of the freshly-finished fifth session of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, including those on land and the corruption combat.
President Phuc appreciated voters’ opinions about the issues relevant to the development of HCM City and Vietnam as a whole, asking leaders of localities in the city to directly reply to people’s opinions and devise working plans to deal with outstanding problems.
He also requested the People’s Council, People’s Committee, and NA deputies’ delegation of HCM City, especially the secretaries of its districts’ and Thu Duc city’s Party committees, to frequently listen to and hold dialogue with people while resolving the issues of public concern in an appropriate manner and in line with law so as to protect people’s legitimate interests.
The State leader highly valued efforts by local people and authorities in the COVID-19 fight and social security ensuring, which has helped the city obtain fast recovery and return to normal after the pandemic.
Apart from achievements, HCM City is still facing numerous difficulties, so it needs to work harder to develop dynamically, comprehensively, and sustainably and care for the life of the 10 million residents, he added.
At the coming NA session, the parliament will consider some important projects such as Belt Road No. 3 in HCM City and Belt Road No. 4 in Hanoi. Lawmakers will also discuss some special mechanisms and policies for the southern economic hub, according to the President.
Meetings with voters are regular activities of NA deputies before and after each session of the legislature./.