Travel US magazine names Vietnam in top 10 Best Countries Vietnam was voted the 10th best country in the world this year by readers of the New York-based magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

Travel European travel agencies explore tourism destinations in Hanoi A tourism promotion event was held in Hanoi on November 12 with the participation of 30 travel agencies from ten European countries.

Travel Kien Giang needs investment in tourism infrastructure: experts Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang should offer incentives to attract investment in tourism infrastructure and services in Ha Tien- Kien Luong, Rach Gia- Kien Hai- Hon Dat, and U Minh Thuong to realise their tourism potential, experts have said.

Travel European travel firms study tourism cooperation in northern region A delegation of 40 travel businesses from Europe is paying a visit to the capital city of Hanoi and the northern province of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh to study tourism potential.