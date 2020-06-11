At the stroke centre at the Hue Central Hospital (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The stroke centre at the Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thien-Hue province was recently given Platinum Status by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO), hospital leaders said on June 11.

The prestigious WSO award is for stroke centres around the world adopting strict requirements in training, equipment, and the treatment of acute strokes, among other matters. The Hue Central Hospital is one of the three hospitals in Vietnam to be so awarded.

The centre was opened in June 2018 and treats more than 2,500 patients a year. It successfully handled over 200 severe cases last year.

Hospital Director Professor Pham Nhu Hiep said the centre is now eyeing securing Diamond Status as it works to maintain and improve treatment quality./.