The heatwave scorching northern Vietnam may become the longest to have hit the region in 27 years. (Photo: VNA)





Hanoi (VNA) - The heatwave scorching northern Vietnam since earlier this month is expected to linger until June 13 and may become the longest to have hit the region in 27 years.



Temperatures in Hanoi and other northern localities have been regularly reaching 36-39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



The central region, meanwhile, has been hit by similarly scorching weather for the last ten days and is forecast to suffer from intense heat for another week.



The ultraviolet (UV) index in Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang is predicted to be at a very high level and could harm those exposed to direct sunlight, the centre said.



It also warned of the high risk of fires and explosions in residential areas and forests in the central region due to the hot weather and low humidity.



Many people, especially the elderly and children, could suffer from dehydration, exhaustion, or stroke.



Vietnam is predicted to face increasing and more complex natural disasters this year and in future years due to the impact of global warming, the centre said./.