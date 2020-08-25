Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam early next month
Hanoi (VNA) - More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, will take the “second phase” of the national high school examination on September 2-4.
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do announced the decision at the August 24 meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi.
Nearly 1 million high school students from the rest of the country sat the tests which determine graduation and entry into universities on August 8-10, and many localities said they have completed scoring the tests.
“Despite the lower number of test-takers in the second phase, the education ministry is committed to carrying out the dual goals of ensuring safety for students, while making sure that the examination is fair, just, objective and conducted with integrity,” Do said.
Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Son, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said the ministry would mobilise the police force to ensure the security of the examinations./.