Society Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Society Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Society 21 wanted Chinese scammers caught in Lao Cai Police in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 24 arrested 21 people wanted by Chinese police for asset misappropriation fraud.

Society More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: White book The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signaling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.