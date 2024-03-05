Support programme benefits more fishermen in Ben Tre province
As many as 1,000 national flags and the same number of multifunctional life jackets were presented to disadvantaged fishermen in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on March 5.
The flags and jackets, worth over 1.5 billion VND (60,700 USD) donated by two businesses, were handed over via the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) under a programme named “Safety for poor, disadvantaged fishermen”.
At the event, the VRC and Ben Tre authorities also launched work on Vam Giong Mieu Bridge in An Thanh commune of Thanh Phu district as part of this programme.
The bridge, 60 metres long and 4 metres wide, will have loading capacity of 8 tonnes. It is built at a total cost of 5 billion VND funded by the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank).
Addressing the ceremony, former President Truong Tan Sang said the programme aims to improve working conditions for poor fishermen to help them continue their livelihood and contribute to the safeguarding of the maritime sovereignty.
He called on sponsors to keep supporting the Ben Tre administration to assist fishermen by building houses and transport facilities in rural areas, thus facilitating travel, economic development, and wealth gap narrowing.
Vu Thanh Luu, Vice Chairman of the VRC Central Committee, noted that implemented from 2022 to 2027, the programme includes equipping fishermen with first-aid and legal knowledge, helping 50,000 deprived and disadvantaged households develop sustainable livelihoods, assisting with house repair and construction for 1,300 households, and presenting life jackets, first-aid kits and national flags to fishermen and fishing vessels.
It targets poor, near-poor, and less privileged fishermen in 291 particularly disadvantaged, coastal, and insular communes in 23 coastal provinces and cities nationwide.
In 2023, Ben Tre residents benefited from 1,000 life jackets, 40 houses, three bridges, 270 flags, 120 school bags that can be used as lifebuoys, and free health examination under the programme./.
