Thanks to drastic and effective measures, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has seen great improvement in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and control.Home to 1,725 fishing vessels, including 1,500 engaging in offshore fishing activities, Ba Tri district is one of the three coastal localities with fastest growth in Ben Tre's fisheries sector.In order to secure sustainable development of the fisheries sector, the district has focused on educating local fishermen on violations of fisheries regulations that could cause international export restrictions of Vietnamese products.Major Le Minh Trung - Political Commissar of Ham Luong border guard post said that the post has coordinated with the local administration of coastal communes in Ba Tri to review, evaluate and classify fishing boats with high risk of violating foreign waters.The post has sent officers to households to popularise fisheries regulations and punishments for violations.