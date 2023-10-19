Culture - Sports Vietnam actively contributes to world heritage preservation In the era of globalisation, preserving and upholding the values of heritage is an important task that contributes to popularising the image of Vietnam and its people, and plays a role in building the national brand.

Videos Culinary delights add to allure of Vietnamese tourism With its rich and diverse culinary heritage and the refinement in cooking and enjoyment cultivated over thousands of years, Vietnam holds huge potential to develop culinary tourism, turning its gastronomy into a captivating advantage to attract visitors.

Videos Unique culture of Dao ethnic group in Yen Bai province A Dao ethnic cultural festival has been held for the first time in Tan Phuong commune, Luc Yen district, Yen Bai province, attracting tens of thousands of visitors. The event contributed to preserving the unique culture of the Dao ethnic group in the northern province.