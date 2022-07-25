Environment Campaign on environmental sanitation, personal hygiene launched A campaign on environmental sanitation and personal hygiene to prevent and control epidemics was launched in the southern province of Binh Duong on July 25.

Environment Heat wave in northern region forecast to linger till July 28 The northern region is being hit by another heat wave which is forecast to last until July 28, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Infographic Vietnam joins international efforts in response to ocean issues Vietnam has joined international efforts in response to ocean issues with the launch of specific measures to carry out SDG 14. Of note, efforts to realize net-zero emissions commitment made by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at COP26 have been actively rolled out.

Environment Endangered sunda pangolin released into wild in Thua Thien-Hue An endangered sunda pangolin (manis javanica) was released into the Bach Ma National Park in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue by forest rangers on July 22.