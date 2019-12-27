Tay Ninh promotes safe agricultural products, foodstuff in HCM City
Safe agricultural products and foodstuff from Tay Ninh province are on display during a promotion week for the province's goods at the Big C An Lac supermarket in Binh Tan district in Ho Chi Minh City.
A booth displaying Tay Ninh’s sweetsop fruits at the week to promote the province’s safe and high-quality agricultural products and foodstuff, which is being held at the Big C An Lạc supermarket in HCM City from December 26-29. (Photo: VNA)
The event, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Tay Ninh People’s Committee and the Central Retail, features 20 booths set up by the province-based businesses, cooperatives, and production and trading establishments.
Typical products and specialties on display include sweetsop, custard wine, cantaloupe, green-skin grapefruit, dew-wetted rice paper, forest vegetables, pink guava, orange, mango, cashews, organic sugar, chili shrimp salt, beef and beef paste, peanut candy, tea, eggs, packaged chicken, dried fruit, and juice are on display. They meet VietGap and GlobalGap standards and have origin-tracing stamps.
Speaking at the opening ceremony on December 26, Dao Van Ho, Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, said Tay Ninh has many key agricultural products with high value such as vegetables, fruits and livestock products.
The event is held to introduce and promote sales of Tay Ninh’s specialty fruits and high quality agricultural products through modern retail channels to ensure that citizens of HCM City and nearby localities are easy to buy, he said.
The Tay Ninh Week, which runs through December 29, also includes the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Big C and Tay Ninh province, and a business-matching programme between Big C’s purchasing department and about 100 Tay Ninh–based businesses and cooperatives involved in the fresh food, fast-moving consumer goods, and non-food sectors.
Nguyen Van May, Deputy Director of the Tay Ninh Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said with its nearly 270ha of agricultural land and abundant water resources, the province has favourable conditions for planting a variety of crops, especially fruits for processing and export.
“Producers have increasingly focused on raising the quality of their agricultural products by applying food-safety standards and good agricultural practices such as VietGap and GlobalGap to meet requirements of domestic and foreign consumers. We hope to bring more products to the modern retail system as well as export to foreign countries after this event.”
Nguyen Thi Phuong, Deputy General Director of the Central Retail, said the Central Retail wants to have a comprehensive cooperation with Tay Ninh province to enhance activities such as the direct purchase of agricultural products from farmer households and cooperatives at a zero discount, and the active promotion of products under the 'One Commune, One Product' Programme in the modern retail systems besides organisation of training sessions and promotion weeks as it is being done at present./.