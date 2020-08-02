Health Two more COVID-19 patients die Two more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam died on August 2 due to related complications, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said.

Health Vietnam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, bringing tally to 590 Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on August 2 morning, including two linked to the outbreak in central city of Da Nang, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health 28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on August 1 evening The Health Ministry on August 1 evening announced 28 more COVID-19 cases, 19 of them are related to Da Nang Hospital, seven in Da Nang and two imported ones.