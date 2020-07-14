Thai businesses to help Vietnamese partners join supply chains
Thai businesses will support their Vietnamese partners in taking part in regional supply chains and industrial production in the time to come, the Director of the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Suparporn Sookmark said at a programme in HCM City on July 14.
At a stall of a Thai business (Photo: VNA)
She said that, in the context of COVID-19, the depratment will hold both online and offline trade exchanges to help maintain links between enterprises.
The DITP will continue diversifying trade promotion activities and making it easier for Vietnamese and Thai firms to tap into markets of potential and seek business cooperation opportunities.
Chairwoman of the Thai Business Association in Vietnam, Saranya Skontanrak, said Vietnam and Thailand, both members of the ASEAN Economic Community, should join hands to boost economic diversity and attract international investors as well as set up production and supply networks in the region.
With geographical advantages, the two countries have a host of potential to be gateways to ASEAN and to establish cross-border supply chains where each make a contribution based on their respective strengths, she added.
Several Thai business representatives expressed their belief that bilateral cooperation opportunities will increase when Vietnam joins global value chains and moves further towards industrialisation while promoting high added value production activities./.
