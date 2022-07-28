Thai electronic exports forecast to grow 4.1% in 2022
Illustrative image. (Photo: Bangkokpost.com)
Bangkok (VNA) – The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) projects exports of Thai electronic products will rise by a modest 4.1% this year from 4.22 billion USD earned in 2021.
The SCB’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) said export growth for electronic products this year has slowed from the 16.5% increase seen in 2021.
According to the centre, the 2021 export growth was driven by demand for electronic parts and computer parts in response to work-from-home and online education trends.
Demand for electronic parts from Thailand was still high but exports would be hampered by the global economic slowdown and semiconductor shortage, it said./.
