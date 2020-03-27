World Thailand bans export of chicken eggs for seven days Thailand banned the export of chicken eggs for seven days to ensure sufficient supply in the domestic market, starting from March 26.

World Singapore announces second aid package to cope with COVID-19 Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Heng Swee Keat on March 26 announced the government’s supplementary budget worth 48.4 billion SGD (33.7 billion USD) to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.