World Philippines witnesses better-than-expected economic recovery The Philippine economy rebounded stronger than expected in 2021 after a relaxation of COVID-19 restriction fueled consumer spending and attracted more people back to work.

World Singapore, Japan bolster infrastructure cooperation in third countries Singapore and Japan have re-affirmed their sound bilateral relations amid current challenges, and hoped to enhance collaboration in digitalisation, innovation and the green economy, as well as infrastructure cooperation in third countries.

World Singapore, RoK agree to boost defence cooperation Senior defence officers of Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to strengthen cooperation in cyber security, counter-terrorism and other defense-related areas during their talks in the Southeast Asian nation on January 26.

World Indonesia’s investments in marine, fishery sector reach 419 million USD Indonesia's investments in the marine and fishery sector in 2021 reached 6.02 trillion Rp (419 million USD), its Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono has said.