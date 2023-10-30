World Indonesia’s high-grade nickel ore reserves may deplete in six years Reserves of high-grade nickel ore in Indonesia may be exhausted in around six years, risking shortages of the material used to make stainless steel, according to the Indonesian Nickel Miners Association.

World Indonesia intensifies crackdown on terrorism before 2024 elections The counter-terrorism squad of Indonesian police (Densus 88) has arrested 45 terror suspects in October to ensure social security before the elections in February 2024.

World Cambodia on track to achieving mine-free goal​ Cambodia is making good progress towards achieving its self-imposed mine-free goal by 2025, the country's Prime Minister, Hun Manet, said on October 30.

World Thailand sets up task force to crack down on crimes The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) under the Thai Ministry of Interior has formed a central task force to step up the enforcement of laws against criminal offenders, ranging from drug traffickers to nightclub operators.