Thailand aims to develop dry port into regional connectivity hub
Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.thestar.com.my/)Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand is developing its northeastern dry port of Nong Khai into a regional connectivity hub and pilot border checkpoint, according to Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke.
In a statement on October 29, Chai quoted Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during a field trip to Nong Khai province bordering Laos as saying that concerned agencies will team up to facilitate trade activities in all aspects, making the country investment-worthy with swift cross-border trade and transportation.
Implementation of the integrated "One Stop Service", which combines all state services into one single platform, will improve the efficiency of business negotiations and the exchange of goods between investors and entrepreneurs, the official said.
The PM also instructed authorities to strengthen cooperation, reduce obstacles to international shipping, improve related regulations and laws, and develop a seamless e-logistic process, he added./.