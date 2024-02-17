Thailand and Cambodia join hands to tackle scourage of air pollution on the border (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's army and Sa Kaeo provincial administration have joined hands with Cambodian authorities in tackling PM2.5 air pollution on the border between Sa Kaeo province in Thailand’s eastern region and Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province, reported The Nation newspaper.

Solutions proposed by the two sides to the problem include sharing information, reducing open waste burning and providing public health services to communities affected by smog.

Burapha Commander Maj-General Theppitak Nimit of Thailand said that a joint meeting was recently held in Sa Kaeo as a follow up on the meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee that focused on solving the common environmental problems of the two countries.

He said that as the major sources of PM2.5 in borders areas were crop burning and forest fires, the joint efforts will focus on patrolling the borders to prevent illegal burning, making artificial rain to subdue forest fires, and increasing the value of harvest leftover to persuade farmers away from crop burning.

The Burapha Command will also send patrolling personnel to help inform people in border communities about the impact of PM2.5 and how to properly get rid of harvest leftover, Theppitak added.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter and can be easily inhaled. Long-term exposure to such fine particles has been linked to many chronic diseases, including acute lung and heart problems./.