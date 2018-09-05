Thailand claimed 16 gold medals from 26 skill areas at the 12th ASEAN Skills Competition (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The 12th ASEAN Skills Competition has concluded, with Thailand claiming 16 gold medals from 26 skill areas.



Minister of Labour Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo awarded the winners and congratulated all participants in the biennial competition held on the theme "ASEAN Skills, Crafting the Future".

The competition result saw Thailand achieve a resounding victory with a final tally of 16 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals from 26 skills' areas. Indonesia came in second with 13 gold medals, followed by Vietnam earning 6 gold medals.



Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan presented Best of Nation Awards to 10 outstanding competitors from each country.



The Deputy PM said that the 12th ASEAN Skills Competition will raise the standards of the ASEAN workforce and promote regional cooperation.

The ceremony closed with the flag handover to Singapore, the host of the 13th ASEAN Skills competition in 2020.-NNT/VNA