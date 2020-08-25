Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)



Bangkok (VNA) - The Cabinet of Thailand on August 25 approved a one-month extension of the state of emergency through September 30 to control the COVID-19 pandemic as the nation seeks to prolong its streak of going three months without a local infection.

The Cabinet’s move was in line with the proposal from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The powers under the state of emergency, and its fifth extension since the initial order in March, allow the government to act quickly in case of a crisis, he added.

The Cabinet also approved keeping the value-added tax rate at 7 percent for another year through September 2021, according to Ratchada Thanadirek, another government spokesperson.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Cabinet also approved a budget of 1 billion baht (31.7 million USD) to support production of a vaccine.

As of August 25, Thailand has reported 3,402 COVID-19 infection cases, including 58 deaths./.