Thailand eyes to become halal centre in Southeast Asia by 2028
The Thai cabinet approved initiatives to turn Thailand into a halal hub in Southeast Asia by 2028, intending to raise the country’s GDP by 1.2% or 55 billion THB (1.52 billion USD).
Speaking after the cabinet meeting on February 27, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said as part of the initiatives, the government will establish a national halal industry committee and the Thai Halal Industry Centre to promote Thai food products and goods internationally while aiming to promote tourism.
The PM said he discussed with the King of Brunei and the Prime Minister of Malaysia on the development of a halal food centre.
The global market value of halal businesses is estimated at 2.1 trillion USD, with growth averaging 7.5% annually. However, Thailand’s share of this market has decreased to 2.7%, down from 4.1% recorded a decade ago.
Thailand’s export value of halal food products in the first 11 months of 2023 amounted to 217 billion THB, a 2.6% gain year-on-year. The majority of these exports were in the naturally food group, including rice, grains and sugar cane
There are 15,043 halal food producers and more than 3,500 halal food establishments in Thailand./.