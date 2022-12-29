Illustrative photo. (Photo: pattayamail.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Consumers in Thailand lead in the Asia-Pacific region in using digital payment methods, according to MasterCard’s survey results released on December 28.

According to MasterCard's second annual New Payments Index, consumers in Asia and the Pacific are the most enthusiastic adopters of digital payments in the world.

MasterCard based the index on its survey of more than 35,000 respondents in 40 countries.

More than 88% of consumers in the region have used technologies like digital wallets, QR codes, buy now and pay later services, cryptocurrencies, and biometrics.

Aileen Chew, MasterCard’s Country Manager for Thailand, said that consumers in Thailand top the list with 94% having used digital payments across multiple forms including QR codes and wallet payments.

The Government of Thailand considers digitalisation a top priority in its 4.0 national development strategy. Besides the government's PromptPay system, banks in the country have a series of other digital payment programmes and services.

According to a survey conducted by Deloitte Consulting, Thai banks are beginning to mature in the field of digital payments – scoring among the best for customer retention on mobile banking./.