World Singapore cracks down on money laundering Singapore will form an inter-ministerial panel to review its anti-money laundering regime and draw lessons from its recent crackdown on one of the largest money laundering cases, said Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo on October 3.

World Shooting in Bangkok’s shopping mall kills at least three At least three people were killed and three were injured during a shooting at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 3.

ASEAN ASEAN, Canada to conclude trade deal by 2025 ASEAN and Canada are aiming to conclude the negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) by 2025, and both sides have recently moved a step closer to the goal.

World Indonesia busts 77 online gambling cases in nine months Since the outset of this year, 77 online gambling cases with 130 suspects have been detected in Indonesia, according to the Indonesian National Police.