At the meeting between Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow (right) and Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow lauded Vietnam’s rapid economic development over the past years, especially in energy, during his meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on July 1.



He suggested Vietnam and Thailand hold the second energy forum in Thailand in August to promoter energy cooperation.



The Thai official affirmed his support for Thai firms to invest more in Vietnam’s energy sector, particularly clean energy, and shared his country’s experience in market development and investment promotion in this field.



Punmeechaow expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand will continue to serve as a bridge for energy collaboration between the two countries.



For his part, Thanh stressed that the Vietnamese government always attaches importance to Thai projects, especially in clean energy, and noted his support for the organisation of the energy forum next month, which will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss cooperation potential, step up energy cooperation, and seek solutions to difficulties and challenges facing these projects.

The ambassador suggested the Thai energy ministry continue its close coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade to promote cooperation programmes and all-level delegation exchanges to raise the efficiency of energy cooperation./.