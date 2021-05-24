World Indonesian, Singaporean scholars comment on Vietnam’s NA election Vietnam’s elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term are of great significance, said Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies in Jakarta and a senior journalist.

World Indian media highlight significance of Vietnam’s general elections Indian media have spotlighted the significance and Vietnam’s preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23.

World COVID-19 pandemic still sees complicated developments in regional nations Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced to extend the state of emergency to the end of July to contain the spread of the pandemic.

World US, RoK reaffirms ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining maritime, aviation freedom in East Sea US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture in a joint statement issued after their meeting at the White House on May 21.