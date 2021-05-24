Thailand’s exports predicted to grow 10 percent in April
Thailand’s exports are likely increased by at least 10 percent in April, according to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.
Jurin said Thailand's exports in 2021 are expected to rise by 4 percent year-on-year.
Jurin said Thailand’s exports in 2021 are expected to rise by 4 percent year-on-year.
In the first quarter, Thai exports grew by 2.27 percent to 64.2 billion USD, while its imports rose by 9.37 percent to 63.6 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 516 million USD.
The country has raised its export growth forecast to 10.3 percent this year from 5.8 percent previously due to improved global demand./.