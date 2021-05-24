Thailand’s exports predicted to grow 10 percent in April hinh anh 1Containers for export are seen at the Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha district, Chon Buri province, Thailand (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s exports are likely increased by at least 10 percent in April, according to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Jurin said Thailand’s exports in 2021 are expected to rise by 4 percent year-on-year.

In the first quarter, Thai exports grew by 2.27 percent to 64.2 billion USD, while its imports rose by 9.37 percent to 63.6 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 516 million USD.

The country has raised its export growth forecast to 10.3 percent this year from 5.8 percent previously due to improved global demand./.
VNA