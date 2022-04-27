World SEA Games 31: Singapore’s pencak silat fighter eyes gold medal Singapore’s national pencak silat fighter Iqbal Abdul Rahman aims for a gold medal at the upcoming 31st SEA Games in Vietnam from May 12-23.

World Malaysia, Indonesia lead domestic travel demand recovery in Southeast Asia Malaysia and Indonesia are leading the recovery of domestic travel demand in Southeast Asia, reaching 100 percent growth in March compared with the same level in 2019, an official of Google Asia Pacific has said.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysia pins hopes on young badminton players Without stars, whether Malaysia’s badminton team can retain their men’s singles and doubles titles at the coming 31st SEA Games in Vietnam remains in doubt, and they are pinning hopes on young shuttlers.

World SEA Games 31: Indonesia expects athletes secure medals The Youth and Sports Ministry of Indonesia has guaranteed that all athletes dispatched to the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Vietnam next month will be able to bag medals for Indonesia since their performance had been reviewed and analysed.