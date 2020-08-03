World India reviews continuation of FTA with ASEAN The government is reviewing the continuation of the free trade agreement (FTA) with ASEAN in the wake of the trading bloc’s reluctance to address India’s concerns over what it believes are asymmetries in the trade pact during the last ten years. According to Times of India, the country’s main grouse is the rising trade deficit with the 10–country bloc.

World Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

ASEAN Thailand tightens border security to deal with illegal trespassing Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 31 requested military commanders to step up security measures along the country's borderlines to keep out any suspected trespassers from neighbouring countries in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic continues developing complicatedly.

Politics ASEAN 2020: ASEAN countries’ Ambassadors to Russia appreciate Vietnam’s role Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh, who is also Chairman of the ASEAN Moscow Committee (AMC), chaired an AMC meeting on July 31 with the presence of ambassadors of all ASEAN member countries in Russia.