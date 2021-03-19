Sci-Tech VNUHCM aims at becoming nucleus of HCM City’s innovative area The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recognised the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM) as a hub of science, technology, culture, and knowledge in the city’s innovative eastern area.

Sci-Tech Australia funds Vietnam’s digitalisation initiatives The third round of the Innovation Partnership Grants under the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Aus4Innovation Programme has opened, targeting initiatives under priority targets of the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology to promote post-COVID-19 recovery.

Sci-Tech Quang Trung software park to be model of digital transformation The Quang Trung software park in Ho Chi Minh City will be developed into a model of digital transformation, according to Director of the Quang Trung Software City Development Co Ltd (QTSC) Lam Nguyen Hai Long.

Sci-Tech Vietnam strives to improve legal framework in science-technology Vietnam has been striving to improve its legal framework and policies on science and technology in order to boost productivity and economic competitiveness and make innovation a driver of growth.