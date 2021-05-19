COVID-19 testing in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00pm on May 19, all in quarantine facilities or sealed off areas, announced the Ministry of Health (MoH).



Of the cases, 10 each were in Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, nine in Hanoi, three in Hai Duong, and one each in Tan Trieu facility of the National Cancer Hospital, Dien Bien, Thai Binh and Vinh Phuc.



The national COVID-19 tally reached 4,579, including 3,108 domestic infections.

The number of cases since April 27, when the new outbreak began, now stands at 1,538.



According to the MoH’s sub-committee for treatment, 2,687 patients were given the all-clear. The death toll stood at 37.



Among those still under treatment, 37 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 29 others twice, and 23 thrice.



Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people should strictly follow the MoH’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.